Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj today stated that President Paula-Mae Weekes has no legal standing in the exercising of any discretion in treating with the lists of nominees submitted to her by the Police Service Commission as it relates to the appointment of a Commissioner of Police.
In a press release on Thursday, Maharaj expressed that in accordance with Section 123 (4) of the Constitution, Weekes was under a constitutionally enshrined duty upon receiving the list of nominees from the Police Service Commission, to issue a notification in respect of each nominee on the list, to be subjected for approval by the House of Representatives.
“Section 123 (4) of the Constitution makes no provision for the exercise of discretion by the President , in the manner in which she is to treat with the list of nominees submitted to her by the Commission for appointment of the Commissioner of Police. Rather, upon receipt of the list of nominees by the Commission, the President is constitutionally mandated and bound to issue the notifications and to subject same for approval by the Parliament.”
Stating that the process for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police is established by Section 123 of the Constitution (as amended), and by virtue of Section 123 (4) (as amended) which states, “the President shall issue a notification in respect of each person nominated by the Police Service Commission and the notification shall be subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives.”
Maharaj noted that based on the affidavit evidence of the Defence of Personnel Administration, Corey Hamilton, which was filed in the claim on behalf of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, it was disclosed that the list of nominees for the substantive appointment of Commissioner of Police was submitted to Weekes by the Police Service Commission on August 12.
He added that according to the affidavit, the date of submission of the list to Weekes was less than two months after the date of issuance of Legal Notice 183 of 2021, which governed the process for selection of the top cop, thus, no delay materialised.
“In the circumstances, the President has a duty to explain to the public w2hy upon receiving the list of nominees from the Commission on August 12, she elected not to perform her constitutional duty under Section 123 (4) of the constitution, to submit the requisite notifications to the House of Representatives for its approval.
“Openness, transparency and accountability of the State to the people demand that the President gives to the public an explanation why the list of nominees was not sent to the Parliament on or around August 12,” Maharaj stated.