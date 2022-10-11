The final night of Ramleela celebrations at Cedar Hill, Princes Town, was interrupted on Sunday when a mentally unstable man attacked one of the characters.
The incident occurred as the player, portraying Meghnath (son of the evil king Ravana), emerged on the field during the final moments of the ten-night street play.
In a video showing the attack, the player was dancing in the field when a man carrying a piece of wood walked in and struck him across the face. The player fell to the ground, bringing the celebration to a halt. The suspect was detained by police.
Cedar Hill Ramleela Committee secretary Alvin Saltan said members did not want to identify the injured man, who had been involved in the Ramleela celebration for decades.
“His entire family is involved in the celebration and we would prefer to keep his name out. The play was going on when a man who is known to be mentally unstable walked in and hit him with an object,” he said.
Saltan said the show resumed and spectators witnessed the ending which culminated with the burning of the effigy.
“The injured player was taken to a private facility by ambulance where he was treated. But before he left he asked that the play continue. He asked that his son take on his role so that it would be completed,” he said.
Saltan said the injured man was recovering at home. The Cedar Hill Ramleela has returned this year after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event had attracted hundreds of spectators from across the country.
The celebrations in Cedar Hill have been in existence for more than 100 years and it is one of the known places where the art form is practised and propagated in Trinidad and Tobago, said local government councillor for the area, Shawn Premchand.
"The Princes Town Regional Corporation through my office would continue to work in partnership with the Cedar Hill Youth, Social and Cultural Organisation in future development works at the facility. This year’s event was not short of an amazing display of the culture and heritage of the community. Being the first physical celebration post Covid-19 restrictions, it provided the opportunity for members of all walks of society and communities to come together in one, rekindling relationships between each other, and providing a great platform for networking,” he said.
He added: “While we had an unfortunate occurrence on the last night, we must always be cognizant that uncertainties do exist. This was beyond our control and had it been suspected earlier, prevention strategies would have been in place. Nonetheless, though minor hiccups at the start delayed the night’s festivities, once it began the crowd looked on with excitement as the generations came together in one to showcase the vast talent and culture of our community.”