Celebrated chutney artiste Ramrajie Prabhoo is gearing up to take the 2023 Chutney Soca crown with her selection, “Picture On The Wall”.
The semi-final of the National Chutney Soca competition will take place tomorrow at the Screamers Restaurant and Lounge, Debe, from 8 p.m.
On Tuesday, Prabhoo, a Longdenville resident, spoke with the Express while preparing for a performance at the John Cupid Carnival Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. She also performed “Picture On The Wall” on the opening night on Saturday.
“Picture On the Wall” was written by Vedesh Samaroo and Big Rich, and featured music from Adesh Sahadeo.
Prabhoo has also collaborated with veteran calypsonian Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung, who has done some vocals on the song. Crazy can be heard belting out, “I want to mash up your nanny.”
‘I love my Nanny’
In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Prabhoo said she is confident she can be crowned Chutney Soca Monarch.
“ I think it’s time a woman took the crown. It’s over 25 years and not a single woman has won the crown. I am looking forward to taking the crown.”
Asked to give a synopsis of “Picture On The Wall”, she added: “Indian people like to call the beloved grandmother ‘Nanny’. I have a picture of my Nanny on the wall. The man (Crazy) want to take my Nanny’s picture from the wall. I love my Nanny.”
Prabhoo had won the first chutney competition in 1985 with “Lay Nah Nah Bg”.
“I am the undisputed chutney queen. Last year, I won the Chutney Monarch queen with ‘Boodlal’. Boodlal is about a man who is only minding cats and the house still full of rats. It’s chutney—spicy and full of bacchanal and fire,” added Prabhoo.
Prabhoo is also proud of her four talented sons—Hitman, Prince Narvin, King Naresh and Nirmal—a Bollywood singer. Her husband, Mohan, passed away.
She said that come tomorrow night, she will not be holding back against the other competitors, one of whom is her son.
“I am competing against my son Hitman. I am coming hard. He is my son. I wish him all the best. But it’s competition time. I know he’s not an easy competitor either. He will leave no stone unturned. He’s doing his homework. I’m giving ‘Picture On The Wall’ my all.”
Love our beautiful country
Prabhoo, who describes herself as a patriot, said she loves Trinidad and Tobago unreservedly and wants to see more unity in the country.
“My message is we should all live in unity here in T&T. This is our beautiful country. Without love and respect for humanity, the world could never be a happy one. “
An excerpt from ‘Picture On The Wall’
I have a picture of my nanny on the wall
She was the sweetest old lady of them all
He want to destroy meh nanny picture on the wall
He hiding like an old tief
Watching like a hawk
He talking about mash up
But he only full of talk
He want to mash up meh nanny picture on the wall.