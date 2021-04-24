THE Soodeen family lost Denesh to criminals two days before his 28th birthday on January 20, 2009.
Denesh fell victim to a kidnap gang who combined ruthless methods of crime to prey on middle-income families for illegal gains.
The well-co-ordinated plot for quick cash by his captors left a trail of terror, fear and distress on a close-knit family who wanted nothing except each other.
Denesh's mother, Sita Soodeen wept the first two minutes of the interview with the Express this week.
Of her three children Denesh was her only son.
The middle-income family moved to Chatham about 30 years ago. Denesh was not yet 20 years old when he followed in his father's footsteps and went to work at Petrotrin.
There he was employed as a plant operator, but his love for cars and accessories spurred him into entrepreneurship.
He opened a store in Point Fortin called Kaotik Audio where he sold car accessories, security alarms, as well as watches and Opnet jewelry.
His goal was to be a successful businessman by the time he was 30 years old, he had often told his mother.
Last moments
On that last day with his family, he returned home around 7.30 a.m. after he pulled the night shift.
Although it has been 12 years, Sita Soodeen recalled every moment with clarity.
'I was still in bed with my elder daughter who had a baby a few months old. He played with the baby, kiss her up and love her up. He had a sports car and he told me he wanted to play music by the store. I told him that is not a good idea because you don't know who watching you and who have guns out there. He told me not to worry and that his friends will be with him,' she said.
'He went to take a bath. I made a cup of tea and I packed food for him to take with him. He was 28 years old but he was still like a baby at home. I packed curry chicken and roti in a lunch bag for him so he would not have to buy food. That was it. He left.
'We used to keep in touch until he reached home and he had tried to call me about 1 p.m. but I didn't get the call. About half-past five he called to say he was going to meet a guy about the sale of car stuff. I told him not to forget that he had to take his sister to physical therapy the next day and he said 'okay',' she said.
When her son did not pull into the driveway by 1 a.m. the mother called the Point Fortin Police Station.
'I told the officer something happened to my son but he did not want to hear that and said police had to wait 24 hours before it was a missing person case. He told me that my son went somewhere with a woman. He didn't take any information or report,' the mother said.
Sleepless in Chatham
The family was sleepless that night. The next day, Denesh's Toyota Prado was discovered abandoned in the car park of Gulf City mall. The vehicle was open. His laptop, lunch, a phone and his T-shirt were inside.
A call for ransom came to the family's home days later.
Pay up $75,000 and do not inform the police of the drop, or Denesh's body would be found in front of his home, the extortionist threatened.
'The person who called went through the phone book looking for people with the same last name and area code. I know that because a relative told us that a man called her house and then asked for our phone number. I didn't have caller ID at that time,' said the mother.
On the brink of desperation, the cash was accumulated and the instructions for a location of the drop were given.
'A relative and a friend went to Penal to drop off the ransom. First, they instructed near an eating place. On the way there, the kidnapper was on the phone, intimidating and threatening her while following in a vehicle. Then he changed the location and made the relative drop off the ransom on the side of the road. It was very distressing,' she said.
'We paid the ransom. We didn't tell the police because we didn't want them to harm him. But we never got him back,' said Soodeen.
Later, we informed the police what happened. The police got a readout of the calls to our phone but they said that the number from the kidnapper did not register. I found that was very strange because they saw the numbers that called before and after,' said the mother. 'I always regretted that we paid the first amount of money. But we felt like we had no choice
and was the only way.'
Sting operation
Family life turned hollow and stressful without Denesh, the livewire in the house.
'The doctor had to put me on anti-depression tablets for about six months. I lost a lot of sleep. I would shower and not comb my hair. For months we didn't put on the television or radio in the house. Life was so hard. I was on the brink of madness,' the mother said.
Yet, criminals continued to attack and capitalise on the family's trauma.
The store was broken into and almost all of the items were stolen. Then six months later, another call for ransom came.
The family engaged the police and set up a sting operation for the drop.
In the car park of a pharmacy in La Romaine, police shot the suspect in both legs and arrested him. To save the family from further trauma, the officers did not link Denesh's kidnapping to the shooting when information was given to the media.
The suspect denied any link to the kidnapping or the ransom drop and walked away without charge.
That suspect was killed in a police shooting five years ago, the Express was told.
And there has been nothing since on the police investigation.
Only prayers and hope from the family that he will return to them and they can finally celebrate his birthday. He would turn 40 this year, his mother said.
'I pray every day for my son, that God will keep him safe. I have hope that I will see him one day. Whenever police find a body or kidnap someone, especially a young person, I would cry and pray for them.
'Even though I don't know these people, I know what their mothers and families are going through. I hurt for them,' she said.
'Life is very lonely without him. My husband is a retiree. We are not big shots, we are not rich. But we have a nice home and vehicles. I still have Denesh's Prado. We sold his sports car. Money does not make happiness. That is just for comfort. Without your children, life is nothing,' said the mother.
'It has been 12 years but it is just like yesterday. I will never forget anything about him. He was so handsome, strong and healthy.
'I wish the phone could ring and hear his voice say 'Ma'. This kind of crime just mashes up your family and your life in a second.
'Life could never be the same again. You could have ten or more children but when you lose one, you lose some of yourself. All I have are memories of him,' she said.
Anyone with information to help solve the case can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.