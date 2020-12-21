A 33-year-old local rap artiste is among three men who appeared before the San Fernando and Princes Town Magistrate Courts on Monday, to answer to the charge of sexual penetration of a minor, following three separate incidents.
The rap artiste was arrested following an investigation by Cpl (Ag.) Rohan, also of the Southern Division CPU, into a report which alleged that he was found in the bedroom of a 15-year-old girl engaging in sexual intercourse.
He was arrested on December 20.
In another incident, a 22-year-old man of Chester Street, Debe, was
arrested in connection with a report made by a 17-year-old girl that
she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man while at her home.
WPC Alexander, of the Southern Division CPU, led the investigation
which ended in the arrest of the suspect on December 18.
And in the third incident, officers arrested a 35-year-old farmer of
Barrackpore, following a report made by a relative of a 13-year-old
girl that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man while walking
along Clement Street, Barrackpore.
Cpl (Ag.) Fairley, of the Southern Division CPU, led the investigation
in which he learnt that the accused called the girl over to his house
while she was walking along the street. When she entered the house,
the girl told police that the man allegedly locked the door, pushed
her on his bed where he sexually assaulted her.
The suspect was arrested on December 19.
W/Supt. (Ag) Natasha George, ASP (Ag.) Sookdeo and W/Insp Francis of the CPU spearheaded the exercise leading to the arrest, which included a team from SORT.
All three exercises were executed by officers of the Child Protection Unit
(CPU) and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) over the
weekend.