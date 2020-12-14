A San Juan man is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged for the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley, which occurred sometime between November 29, when she disappeared, and December 4, when her body was found.
Luciano Quash aka ‘Brian’, 33, a self-employed PH taxi driver, of Bagatelle Road, was charged last Thursday.
The body of Ashanti, of Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, was found at Cake Lands, Santa Cruz.
The accused was arrested by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, on Tuesday.
Investigations were supervised by Insp. (Ag.) Stanisclaus and Insp. (Ag.) Maharaj, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 2.
Quash, also faces charges of two counts of sexual penetration against a female minor which occurred in March 2020.
He is also expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate today to answer to the charges.
Investigations into this matter were supervised by W/Supt. George, ASP Sookdeo and Sgt. Bishop, all of the CPU.