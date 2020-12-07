A 33-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in the presence of her younger cousin has been arrested.
He was charged with raping the girl and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
The man was nabbed by officers of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) on December 3 following a report made by the older victim that while at her cousin’s home, she and her younger cousin were attacked by a man not known to them.
According the teenager, she was awoken by her six-year-old cousin who asked her if she knew a man who was standing in the doorway.
The victim said the man covered her face with a towel before allegedly sexually assaulting her in the presence of her younger cousin.
W/Cpl Graham conducted investigations which led to the suspect being apprehended who was later positively identified by the girls.
The investigation was headed by W/Supt Natasha George,
ASP Sookdeo and Sgt Bishop.
The man was charged and expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.