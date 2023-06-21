rape

Police are searching for a date-rapist, who through social media lured a woman into meeting him, abducted her and raped her several times at an apartment.

The victim, a Guyanese national, met the man, who told her his name is Terrance, on Saturday night.

At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, she was in the front passenger seat of the man’s white Mitsubishi panel van proceeding along Milton Road in Couva when she asked him to drop her home.

The man refused and instead locked the doors of the vehicle.

He then dealt her several blows about her head and body.

The man drove to a two-storey apartment building in Claxton Bay and took her to an apartment on the upper level of the building.

She reported that he continued to physically assault her, and then began to undress her.

He then sexually assaulted her, she told police, forced her to shower, and then sexually assaulted her again.

He dropped her off at her home and sped off in the vehicle.

The police report stated that the suspect is of East Indian descent, brown-skinned, approximately 1.8 metres (six feet) tall, obese, and has a short beard and short hair.

He wore a black long-sleeved jersey, with a pair of long white pants and sneakers.

A report was made to the Couva Police Station and officers took the victim to the Chaguanas District Health Facility.

PC Ramcharan is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bret no threat, but expect bad weather next 2 days

THOUGH posing no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago up to late yesterday, Tropical Storm Bret was still expected to bring in some bad weather in the next 48 hours.

While Bret’s potential to develop into a hurricane was downgraded by most international weather stations by yesterday evening, Caricom neighbour Barbados was placed under storm watch.

Relatives fear cover-up

Relatives fear cover-up

Relatives of Allanlane Ramkissoon, the Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) employee who died after being badly burnt in an incident at the NiQuan plant in Pointe-a-Pierre last week, are calling for answers, saying it seems as though the incident is being covered up.

‘Public has a right to know findings’

‘Public has a right to know findings’

The public has a right to know the findings of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries’ investigation into the 2021 explosion at the NiQuan Energy gas-to-liquids plant on the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

PM: Too soon to say

PM: Too soon to say

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday it is too early at this stage to determine what was the root cause of the “very tragic incident” at the NiQuan Energy Trinidad plant at Pointe-a-Pierre and “therefore no conclusions can be drawn at this time”.

Farley ‘not to be trusted...no more one-on-ones’

Farley ‘not to be trusted...no more one-on-ones’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he will no longer have one-on-one communication with Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine.

“That is a man not to be trusted,” he said. “Up to this point, I have spoken to him on the phone. We communicate on WhatsApp. And we sit down (face to face) and talk. But I am telling you all from tonight, I am having nothing to do with Farley unless there is a third party present,” Rowley said at a public meeting at Calder Hall in Tobago on Monday

Recommended for you