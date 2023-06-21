Police are searching for a date-rapist, who through social media lured a woman into meeting him, abducted her and raped her several times at an apartment.
The victim, a Guyanese national, met the man, who told her his name is Terrance, on Saturday night.
At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, she was in the front passenger seat of the man’s white Mitsubishi panel van proceeding along Milton Road in Couva when she asked him to drop her home.
The man refused and instead locked the doors of the vehicle.
He then dealt her several blows about her head and body.
The man drove to a two-storey apartment building in Claxton Bay and took her to an apartment on the upper level of the building.
She reported that he continued to physically assault her, and then began to undress her.
He then sexually assaulted her, she told police, forced her to shower, and then sexually assaulted her again.
He dropped her off at her home and sped off in the vehicle.
The police report stated that the suspect is of East Indian descent, brown-skinned, approximately 1.8 metres (six feet) tall, obese, and has a short beard and short hair.
He wore a black long-sleeved jersey, with a pair of long white pants and sneakers.
A report was made to the Couva Police Station and officers took the victim to the Chaguanas District Health Facility.
PC Ramcharan is continuing investigations.