A GASPARILLO man who posed as a “PH” taxi driver and lured a woman into his car, before raping her in 2017, will serve just under four more years in prison before being released.
Once released from jail, the man, Andrew Hazell, will be required to register as a sex offender and report to Gasparillo police every two months for the next five years.
The sentence was imposed yesterday by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds after Hazell elected to plead guilty in January.
He was charged with raping the woman and falsely imprisoning her during the early morning hours of January 25, 2017, in La Brea.
On the false imprisonment charge, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said the appropriate starting point in the sentence was six years behind bars. But given his guilty plea, Hazell received an automatic one-third deduction as required by law. In addition to that, he also received credit for the six years and one month he had been in custody.
When both deductions were taken into consideration, the judge said he had already served his sentence on that charge.
When it came to the rape of the woman however, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds began with a starting point of 15 years of hard labour, with the one-third deduction for his guilty plea and his time already served, Hazell was ordered to serve a remaining sentence of three years and 11 months in prison.
The State’s case was that on the morning in question, Hazell was operating his car as a “PH” taxi when the woman entered the vehicle and asked to be taken to a certain location.
Upon reaching a particular area, Hazell pulled out a knife, placed it to the woman’s neck and threatened to murder her. He then took her to a small wooden shack where he falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted her.
During yesterday’s hearing, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Danielle Thompson read a brief victim impact statement prepared by the woman.
The victim said to this day she would suffer nightmares and wake up screaming. The ordeal also affected the relationship she had with her then boyfriend who at times had to hire transportation for her since she no longer felt safe using public transportation.
Justice Ramsumair-Hinds noted that less than a year before the incident Hazell was imprisoned for three months on a charge of using violence against another woman.
She advised that upon his release, Hazell seek help in overcoming an alcohol abuse problem his family members said he had. More than that, the judge said Hazell also needed to address his anger management issues.
“If you have an addiction problem, then the proper thing to do is to seek assistance to overcome it,” said the judge.
He was represented by attorney Shaunelle Hamilton.