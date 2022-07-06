Rum connoisseurs can now purchase a bottle of a rare, ultra-premium rum called Angostura Zenith at a cost of $20,400 or US$3,000, with some of the proceeds from the sale going towards a scholarship fund.
The rum and bitters company, located on the Eastern Main Road, Port of Spain, has just 195 bottles globally.
Angostura Holdings Ltd chairman Terrence Bharath yesterday said in a media release: “In keeping with our ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives, we are pleased to announce that part proceeds from the sale of the 195 bottles of Zenith will go towards providing a scholarship for a deserving young person to be given the opportunity to pursue studies in music or art.
“We feel that it is our social duty to help those underprivileged communities where there are persons who possess the inherent creative gifts to rise above their circumstances and soar in reaching their goals.”
Angostura said Zenith is one of a kind, with distinguished flavours of the rum derived from two of Trinidad and Tobago’s most iconic distilleries—Caroni (1975) Ltd and Angostura Ltd.
“Aged in charred American oak casks that were once used for bourbon, Angostura Zenith combines flavours of sweet and smoky depths, delivering a fine character with a unique blend of Angostura and Caroni aged rums ranging from 20 to 23 years old,” the release stated.
Angostura added that it’s the only rum distillery in the country making the launch of Angostura Zenith a unique opportunity for rum lovers around the world.