Five of Ras Shorty I’s (Garfield Blackman) children wiped away tears yesterday at the naming of a street in his honour in San Fernando.
San Fernando’s Short Street has been renamed Ras Shorty I Street. While the accompanying plaque, which briefly described the legendary calypsonian, was spelled correctly, the actual street name carrying his name was spelled incorrectly—“Shortie”.
However, the overjoyed Blackmans said: “It’s about time” and were not about to let that minor setback ruin their day.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello recognised the mistake and promised to fix it.
Speaking at the unveiling along High Street in San Fernando, Regrello said: “Much can be said of Ras Shorty, and much more will be said by coming generations, but one must recognise him for his immense talent and incomparable contribution to the art form.
“Through the recognition of his peers and the calypso fraternity, greatness was bestowed upon him. It is against this background that the San Fernando City Corporation is recognising the contributions of this outstanding artist by indelibly etching his name on the landscape of the city of San Fernando,” he added.
Specially invited guests and passers-by along High Street were serenaded by the stirring sounds of Issac Blackman and his sisters, Nehilet, Marge and Abbi Blackman, as they sang some of their father’s greatest hit songs.
The quartet was backed up by their brother, Daniel, who played the guitar as they sang “Shanti Om” and “Watch Out My Children”.
Family life
Immediately following his performance, Isaac talked about how much it meant to him that his father’s memory was being honoured by having a street named after him.
“I am grateful to everyone who helped to make this happen because it is a powerful and beautiful thing. When you have someone who gave their life for the love of their country, and whenever the love is shown back, it is deeply appreciated,” he said.
Isaac credited his father for teaching him the value of family as one of life’s lessons.
“Now that I am a father myself, I have so much appreciation for the time he spent with us. People talk about love, but living it is a different thing—and he truly lived that love.
“He took the time away from everything else and created all that he did, and understood the importance of what he did for Trinidad and Tobago. He dedicated himself to his family by teaching us music, how to sing, how to perform, and how to be patriotic Trinidadians and have strength.
“The lessons are many, but the most important thing is love of country and love of family,” he said.
“The strength of our society is the strength of our family. Sometimes people think some incidents or some situations are too hard to overcome, but love conquers all.
“Sometimes people make things more important than people. People make things, not things that make people, so value life and value each other and value family and use your strength and resources to build each other up... that is the first step in becoming a progressive society,” Blackman said.
Value of unity
Nehilet Blackman, third-to-last of Ras Shorty’s 23 children, expressed similar thoughts, saying her father taught them the value of unity.
“I couldn’t hold back the tears (today) because this was long overdue,” she said.
When it comes to the appreciation of her father and his contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s musical landscape, Nehilet said time reveals everything and nothing happens before its time.
She noted the family also wanted to build a school in South Trinidad dedicated to music and the creative arts industry.
“When we look at Jamaica and see Bob Marley has a museum, that’s what we want to do eventually. This is just the beginning,” she said.