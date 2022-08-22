Member of Parliament for Couva North Ravi Ratiram says he hoping local farmers benefit from the second regional Agri Expo and Investment Forum hosted in Trinidad.
And as he congratulated those who were participating in the expo, Ratiram said the three-day agriculture investment forum and expo should mean some injection of investment in agriculture.
On Friday, while multiple regional heads of government attended the launch of the Agri Expo and Investment Forum at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, Ratiram led several local farmers in a protest outside the event.
The group of farmers marched at the Queen’s Park Savannah with placards in hand, shouting, “Help farmers now!” as they lamented the Government’s neglect to maintain agricultural access roads, flooding, damaged infrastructure, praedial larceny and more.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) news conference yesterday, Ratiram said, “One of the things I hope comes out of this three-day agriculture investment forum and expo is that there is some injection of investment in agriculture and not just a photo of the Caricom leaders and Keith Rowley and his Cabinet ministers. While this Rowley-led government continues to talk and rant and rave and say the things they are trying to hoodwink and mamaguy the population and the rest of Caricom, their willingness and interest in food security and their actions are proving otherwise.”
Ratiram said the Government had failed to invest in its own agricultural sector, as farmers within his constituency and across the country were suffering as a result of poor infrastructure.
He said those within the industry were struggling to stay afloat, facing losses as a result of flooding, poor access to their crops, praedial larceny and a number of other troubling issues.
Farmers neglected
Last week, he said, farmers in the Couva North constituency protested a lack of maintenance of the nearby watercourses, which he said was the responsibility of the Ministry of Works. Overgrown watercourses, he said, had resulted in waterlogged and flooded farming plots and caused significant food wastage.
“Just Thursday I was there, and I met with different people and farmers. Year after year for seven years these farmers have been pleading for support from the Ministries of Works and Transport. I have made several representations inside and outside of the Parliament on the visitation of the local government representatives and those farmers. When I saw what was happening, I began to host a live Facebook broadcast on the occasion of the Perseverance-Exchange intersection to alert the public on what is going on.”
“My heart sank when those farmers, farmers like Mr Premchand Sookraj, showed me his waterlogged farming plot. This is his waterlogged plot that the Government wants to take away from farmers for failing to cultivate, but how can these farmers with plots like these? Mr Sookraj himself went on camera pleading and I quote, ‘I would like the ministers to get up and come and see what needs to be done on the floor’. They cannot stay in an office... we need assistance otherwise our livelihood is going down the drain,” he said.
Ratiram said a lack of access to their farmlands due to impassable agricultural roads had posed a problem to many farmers in the area.
“This was another issue raised by farmers, that they cannot use the agricultural access roads in a waterlogged state of land, the roads deteriorate and become impassable…If our farmers cannot access their agricultural plots except on foot how are they going to grow their produce and how are they going to get these produce out of the field? When the crops remain there rotting in the field above or below the ground, what happens? The country suffers, the citizens suffer. The price of the goods in the market continues to go up and up,” he said.
But these were only a few of the issues being faced by the sector, Ratiram said, where a lack of incentives for farmers and fishermen, rising fuel prices without fuel rebates and rising costs of fertilisers and pesticides have left some hesitant to continue.