Couva North Member of Parliament (MP) Ravi Ratiram has called on the Government to review the fuel rebate granted to fishermen.
During the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) examination of the estimates for the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries on Tuesday, Ratiram, the Shadow Minister for Agriculture, pointed out that the subsidy to fishermen via a fuel rebate, which is pegged at $0.10 per litre on diesel and $0.12 per litre on gasoline, remains unchanged despite the fact that fuel prices have been increased five time under this current Government.
And in a news release on Thursday, Ratiram said in responding to an accusation he made earlier that the Government was unconcerned for the increased hardships faced by fishermen since the last time that this subsidy was paid to fishermen was over four years ago, Prime Minister Keith Rowley in his budget contribution admitted, “I know that in the Ministry there are provisions for some relief for fishermen with respect to fuel. I understand that it is not being fully utilized. We are going to look at it, again, Madam Speaker, and to see what kind of support we can give to fishermen, because they have a case that we must look at.”
Noting that the Prime Minister knows that there is a fuel relief subsidy that has not been fully utilized, Ratiram said in spite of this he has done nothing to assist the country’s fisherfolk.
“In fact, this Rowley-led Government has done the opposite, with the first set of hardship being inflicted when the PNM (People’s National Movement) removed regular gasoline entirely from the market after they shut down Petrotrin. Following this, many fishermen switched to kerosene engines, because of the relatively lower cost. After a fifth fuel price hike under this Government, kerosene is now more expensive than diesel and fishermen have to pay three times more for diesel and kerosene than what they paid in 2015 under Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar.”
According to the release, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein acknowledged there were arrears to be paid to fishermen, when questioned by Ratiram on the subject.
When Hosein was asked if the 2023 allocation of $200,000 would be sufficient to address what was required, Finance Minister Colm Imbert interjected, stating that Hosein may not be aware of the discussions (yet to take place) between himself (Imbert) and the Prime Minister.
Imbert also pointed to the fuel subsidy and expressed that the Government was yet to formulate a plan to assist fisherfolk.
Ratiram called on the Government to stop bureaucratizing the livelihoods of the nation’s our hard-working fishermen and to revise and re-activate the fuel subsidy, bringing it in line with current fuel prices, so that price of seafood would not have to go up further, as a result of fishermen having to bear the brunt of what is clearly seven years of PNM mismanagement and incompetence.