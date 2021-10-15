THE People’s National Movement (PNM) and more specifically Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi was the one responsible for the constitutional crisis this country now finds itself in, over the current non-existence of either a Commissioner or acting Commissioner of Police.
So said social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj yesterday, following the ruling of Justice Nadia Kangaloo that the acting appointments of both Gary Griffith and Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob by the past Police Service Commission (PolSC) was unconstitutional.
In a media release, Balgobin Maharaj, who brought the interpretation summons claiming Griffith was illegally appointed, stated the PNM government allowed Griffith’s tenure as Police Commissioner to run its entire course before attending to the mandatory process that was required to appointing his successor.
“...Mr Faris Al-Rawi, who is meant to be the protector of the Constitution of this country, opted to defend this unconstitutional action by the Police Service Commission,” said Balgobin Maharaj.
He described the ruling handed down by Justice Kangaloo as “bitter-sweet” since it meant that as of midnight last night, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service did not have a duly appointed leader.
“As articulated by Justice Kangaloo in handing down her decision, the legislation as depicted in Section 123 of the Constitution is pellucidly clear in its grammar and interpretation as it describes the process which must be adhered to when appointing a civilian to the post of Commissioner of Police, even in a temporary capacity. One would have expected therefore, that anyone with a basic understanding of the English language would have been able to discern that all protocols detailed within the legislation were mandatory for filling such an important and independent position,” he stated.
In spite of this, Balgobin Maharaj said in allowing the former “rogue” PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad “to blatantly violate the constitutional process, and then defend her position in the face of reasonable objections” Al-Rawi has manufactured the crisis Trinidad and Tobago now finds itself in.
Balgobin Maharaj said the Attorney General should be forced to resign for the role he played, as well as the vulnerability he had created in the Government.