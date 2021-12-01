The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) is facing a legal challenge for judicial review of its decision to refuse to provide information on all the legal fees paid to Roger Kawalsingh, former Police Service Commission member, for legal work done for the Authority between the period September 1, 2015 and October 1, 2021.
The request for a list of all legal fees paid to Kawalsingh, the matters involved and the invoices submitted, providing also the total amount of fees, as well as a list of all the attorneys retained by the SWRHA and their fees during the period September 2015 to October 1, 2021 and the amount of money paid to each attorney in each matter, was made by Freedom Law Chambers on behalf of social activist Ravi Balgobin.
The request came in a letter dated September 30 by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran.
The SWRHA responded by letter dated October 28, signed by chief executive officer Brian Armour, stating that it was giving consideration to a “bifurcated approach”, in which it would provide the gross fees paid to attorneys and that it had written to all attorneys retained in relation to the disclosure of their business affairs seeking their consent and consultation.
It also pointed out that it would not provide the invoices for legal services since they were exempt under Section 29 of the Act, being subject to legal professional privilege.
It also said that the disclosure of the information may place attorneys at “a commercial disadvantage” in respect of their fees and provide their competitors with information that would not otherwise be publicly available to their advantage.
Siewsaran replied with a pre-action protocol letter, dated November 24, in which he noted that the SWRHA was not required to write to all attorneys “seeking their consent and consultation” and cited the case of Denyse Renne versus the Commissioner of Police, in which it was ruled that “no legal professional privilege can attach to providing the names of attorneys engaged and the cost of such engagements”.
“Upon that clear authority, we submit both the names of all attorneys whose services were retained by the Authority between the period September 2015 to October 1, 2021, and the monies paid thereto as legal fees, do not attract the legal professional privilege exemption, provided for at Section 29 of the FOIA,” the pre-action protocol letter stated.
“You have cited no contrary authority to support your stance and given that Justice Boodoosingh’s judgement was upheld by the Court of Appeal, one can only conclude that there is more in the mortar than just the pestle,” the letter said.
“We see this as a delay tactic as their consent is not a requirement under the FOIA because it is not unreasonable for the SWRHA as a public authority to disclose the amount of money it has paid to lawyers for legal fees,” it added.
“You cleverly did not mention the deadline you imposed for a response from your attorneys bearing in mind the obvious need for expedition under the FOIA. Are we expected to await their pleasure? What if they refuse to give their unrequired consent?”, the letter asked.
The letter also “refuted” the claim that disclosure may place attorneys “at a commercial disadvantage in the market with respect to their fees...”.
“We remind you that legal fees have been routinely disclosed in the Parliament and public domain for many years now and that the public has a right to know how its money is being spent,” it said.
“We note the Authority’s concern that disclosure of the legal fees may affect the security of the attorneys. Lest the Authority be uninformed, the entire country is unsafe at this time.
“The claim to the exemption of legal professional privilege to avoid disclosure of the invoices is a sham and we do not share the view that the invoices are covered by the exemption,” the letter stated.
The letter also said that “serious questions had been raised as to the integrity and conduct of Mr Kawalsingh” with respect to the issue of his copying former commissioner of police Gary Griffith on a sensitive email which concerned an investigation into Griffith’s conduct.
Noting that the issue had been reported in the media, the letter stated: “This calls into question the Authority’s due diligence in continuing to retain him to conduct matters on its behalf.”
The letter concluded by saying that Freedom Law Chambers has been instructed to file a claim for a judicial review within 30 days unless its client (Maharaj) is granted access to the requested information.