Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) (“RBC”) today announced the public opening of its newest Trinidad and Tobago branch located on the ground floor of RBC’s regional headquarters in St. Clair, Port of Spain.
“Our newest branch is open for business,” said Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, Managing Director and Vice President, Business Banking, Trinidad and Tobago. “The new branch design is in keeping with our commitment to being the Caribbean’s ‘digitally-enabled relationship bank.’
"With this transformation, our St. Clair branch will provide the services and solutions our clients value, complemented by the flexibility and convenience of our digital and mobile services."
St. Clair is an advice-oriented full-service branch which showcases RBC’s digital and mobile banking options. The new modern space features an open floor plan; a discovery zone to provide clients with access to a fully digital experience while also providing an opportunity to attract, engage, and welcome clients; an event area for marketing and promotions, as well as client meeting rooms for client engagement and interactions of a confidential nature.
“As our client's banking needs and preferences continue to evolve, we are investing to serve our clients today and in the future," said Camacho-Mohammed. “This new state-of-the-art branch represents our vision of the future of banking in Trinidad and Tobago, and across the Caribbean.”
St. Clair is a space where clients can come in to discuss their more complex financial needs like buying a home or car, saving for their children’s education, planning for retirement, or investing for their business. For day-to-day banking transactions, clients can make use of RBC’s online platform, mobile app, ATM network, or Advice Centre call centre.
The St. Clair branch is led by Branch Manager Racine Escallier and offers clients access to personal banking, business banking, and private banking services.