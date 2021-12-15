RBC Royal Bank is advising customers it will continue to accept $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 cotton notes in accordance with its normal banking practices, via ATMs, non-stop depository and at the branch until 2 p.m. on January 31, 2022.
This follows the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago’s (CBTT) announcement that effective January 1, 2022, the $1, $5, $10, $20, $50 notes bearing series dates prior to 2020 will cease to be legal tender for cash payment within Trinidad and Tobago.
The CBTT has also advised that it will continue to exchange these notes indefinitely after January 1, 2022.
The bank said it was continuing to accept the notes until January 31 next years in an effort to “assist our clients in this traditionally busy period”.
“It is our hope this would allow our commercial and personal account holders an extra window of opportunity to redeem their cotton notes,” said Richard Downie, managing director, RBC Royal Bank
Trinidad and Tobago.
The cotton notes will be replaced by a suite of polymer banking notes.
Since earlier this year, polymer notes of all denominations have been in circulation, alongside the cotton notes, as legal tender in Trinidad and Tobago.
Republic Bank advised last month that it will redeem for value old cotton notes from existing clients until January 31, 2022.
Clients can deposit these notes through any of the bank’s traditional channels–branch, ATM and/or night safe.
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago said last month its member stores will no longer be accepting the old cotton notes after December 15.