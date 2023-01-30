The police service is seeking the public’s help to find 19-year-old Rebekah Isabell Peters.
Rebekah, of Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas, is of African descent, five feet, four inches tall, slim built, with a dark brown complexion. She was last seen on Thursday, wearing a grey track pants, a multi-coloured t-shirt and a pair of sandals.
Rebekah was reported missing on Sunday at the Couva police station.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Couva police station at 636-2333 or 800- TIPS. The police can also be reached at 555, 999, 911 or any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.