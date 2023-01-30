Rebekah Isabell Peters

The police service is seeking the public’s help to find 19-year-old Rebekah Isabell Peters.

Rebekah, of Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas, is of African descent, five feet, four inches tall, slim built, with a dark brown complexion. She was last seen on Thursday, wearing a grey track pants, a multi-coloured t-shirt and a pair of sandals.

Rebekah was reported missing on Sunday at the Couva police station.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Couva police station at 636-2333 or 800- TIPS. The police can also be reached at 555, 999, 911 or any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTPS praises hero cop

TTPS praises hero cop

The actions of an off-duty police officer in rescuing a woman after she was stabbed by her b…

Nita scores 100

Nita scores 100

Nita “Manta” Villafana, of San Juan, has scored 100 as she entered the centenarian club.

Recommended for you