Trinidad and Tobago has a new Registration Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) after its members received their letters of appointment from Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie on Friday.
In addressing the appointed members, Mc Clashie underscored the critical role which the RRCB plays in promoting the integrity and credibility of the country’s industrial relations system and in the protection of the national workforce by shaping the collective bargaining structure through its determination of the appropriate and majority trade union to best represent workers, in accordance with Section 33 of the Industrial Relations Act, Chapter 88:01.
Mc Clashie expressed his confidence in the team of persons selected, stating that he knows they will undoubtedly bring their knowledge and diligence towards implementing the mandate of the Board.
He also voiced his appreciation to returning chairman, Gregory Baker, for selflessly recommitting himself to coordinating the efforts of the RRCB for another term.
The RRCB is responsible for matters relating to the certification of trade unions as recognized majority unions in accordance with Part II, Section 21 (1) of the Industrial Relations Act, Chapter 88:01.
The work of the Board also facilitates workers’ right to freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining by joining a trade union of their choice.
This Board is also charged with the responsibility to determine whether a person is a worker within the meaning of the IRA and whether or not a person is a member in good standing of a trade union.
The appointment ceremony was held at the ministry’s head office at the International Waterfront Centre, Tower C, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.