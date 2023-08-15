The Elections and Boundaries Commission has received official requests for recounts in thirteen of the one hundred and forty-one electoral districts, which were contested in the Local Government Elections on Monday.
The undermentioned is a list of the electoral districts and political party of the candidate requesting the recount.
1. Arima Northeast (UNC)
2. Arima West/O’Meara (UNC)
3. Auzonville/Tunapuna (UNC)
4. Bagatelle/Blue Basin (UNC)
5. Blanchisseuse/Santa Rosa (UNC)
6. Cocoyea/Tarouba (UNC)
7. Five Rivers (UNC)
8. Lengua/Indian Walk (UNC)
9. Marabella West (PNM)
10. Marabella South/Vistabella (PNM)
11. Mayaro North (UNC)
12. Sangre Grande Northeast (UNC)
13. San Juan East (UNC)
All recounts will commence at 3p.m. today at the Office for the Returning Officer for the electoral district where the recount was requested. The date, time and venue was established in the Notices of Election, which were required to be published in the press, the Gazette and are posted at the Offices of the Returning Officers in accordance with Election Rule 4 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 2:01.