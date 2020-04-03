Later today, the first set of COVID-19 patients will be transferred from the Couva Hospital to another facility to wait out the remainder of their quarantine.
The location of the facility was not revealed for security reasons, said chief medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram who pointed out that when two COVID patients became known in Tobago, there were death threats.
Parasam said the majority of those patients being transferred were without symptoms and awaiting further testing.
Speaking at a media conference this morning, Parasram said at least 17 patients will be moved, with the assistance of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
He said 65 patients were expected to be relocated in the next few days.
“And thereafter as people become asymptomatic while they are waiting for discharge home and their testing, we will continue to move the rest of that 65 over next few days out of Couva,” he said.
Parasram said the patients will be moved to a “non-hospital” environment as the patients were “well”.
He said, “But we cannot have them out because they are still contagious…..they will need to undergo two tests and get negative results within 24 hours,” he said.
Earlier this week, patients at the Couva Hospital complained about the conditions under which they are being treated.
Patients were not pleased with the meals being served at the facility and complained that health officials were not providing updates on their medical condition.