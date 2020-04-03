couva

The Couva Hospital. Photo: Dexter Philip

 DEXTER PHILIP

Later today, the first set of COVID-19 patients will be transferred from the Couva Hospital to another facility to wait out the remainder of their quarantine.

The location of the facility was not revealed for security reasons, said chief medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram who pointed out that when two COVID patients became known in Tobago, there were death threats.

Parasam said the majority of those patients being transferred were without symptoms and awaiting further testing.

Speaking at a media conference this morning, Parasram said at least 17 patients will be moved, with the assistance of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

He said 65 patients were expected to be relocated in the next few days.

“And thereafter as people become asymptomatic while they are waiting for discharge home and their testing, we will continue to move the rest of that 65 over next few days out of Couva,” he said.

Parasram said the patients will be moved to a “non-hospital” environment as the patients were “well”.

He said, “But we cannot have them out because they are still contagious…..they will need to undergo two tests and get negative results within 24 hours,” he said.

Earlier this week, patients at the Couva Hospital complained about the conditions under which they are being treated.

Patients were not pleased with the meals being served at the facility and complained that health officials were not providing updates on their medical condition.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Shutdown could be extended

PM: Shutdown could be extended

The current shutdown of non-essen­tial businesses and other restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 can “possibly” be exten­ded beyond April 15.

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday as he lamented that Trinidad and Tobago’s COVID-19 situation is expected to wor­sen in the coming weeks.

Beaches, bars, casinos to stay closed until April 30

Beaches, bars, casinos to stay closed until April 30

BARS, private members clubs, ­casinos, gaming and betting facilities and cinemas will remain closed until April 30.

This according to a new Regulation—The Public Health Novel Coronavirus No 7 Regulation, which was released yesterday and which extends the prohibition on certain activities from April 15 to April 30.

Four Trini-born New Yorkers die

Four Trini-born New Yorkers die

AT least four people born in Trinidad and Tobago have died from complications relating to coronavirus disease COVID-19 in New York, a US state now considered the global epicentre of the pandemic.

City limers sent packing by police

City limers sent packing by police

WALKING to the grocery, fast food outlet or work is fine, but sitting down in public just watching the world go by will result in a stern talking to by the police and they will not leave until you get up.

CMO: No COVID, Carnival link

CMO: No COVID, Carnival link

PEOPLE who have the COVID-19 coronavirus can die if they wait too long to seek help and their symptoms worsen, says Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.