THERE is no timetable for healing after the trauma of a criminal attack, but the love, care and prayers from loved ones are the pillars in the healing process.
And so the Venezuelan teenager who survived a near fatal attack four months ago is thanking those who continue to support and show their affection to her on her road to recovery.
In an Instagram post on Monday, she posted pictures of cards, balloon, flowers and gifts from her well wishers who she said motivates and gives her strength to heal.
Her Instagram post, written in her native Spanish, translated into English read, "Thanks for so many displays of affection. Thank you for the beautiful messages and comments that you leave me every day, full of motivation, strength, encouragement, and a lot of love, thank you for asking so much for my health. Thank you, those who in one way or another have contributed with my recovery, I am grateful and always will be."
"To all those who are aware of my health, I am still in a process of physical and emotional recovery. There are good days and others not so good, but God and the Virgin are always there by my side guiding me. In these moments I feel more connected with God, today more than ever I know that he is always there, taking care of me, and giving my family and me all the strength we need. God bless you always", she wrote.
The country recoiled in horror after the Express reported the news that police had found the 18-year-old roadside off the M-2 Ring Road near Debe that Friday afternoon.
Her tee shirt was drenched in blood and she had been slashed multiple times.
But the teenager was coherent enough to tell the police what had happened.
At around midday, the woman, an empadana vendor, stepped into a Honda City, registration PDU, in Fyzabad. There were two men in the vehicle.
The girl assumed the car was a PH taxi and she would be taken home.
Instead, she was blind folded and tied up, and taken to a dirt road off the M-2 Ring Road where she was violated and robbed.
She was stabbed multiple times, including her neck, before being pushed from the vehicle.
After her attackers left, she crawled onto the main road where she was spotted by a taxi driver and passengers.
They contacted police and ambulance services, and she was taken to hospital where she remained for at least two months.
Security camera footage captured images of the teenager entering a vehicle that afternoon she was headed to San Fernando to sell her empanadas.
Days later, police arrested a special reserve police officer and a security guard in the vehicle in Diego Martin.
They have appeared in court in connection with the attack on the Venezuelan teenager.