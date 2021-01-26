The decomposing body of a 63-year-old man was found in San Juan yesterday afternoon.
Hamilton James, AKA “Red Man” of Hillview Drive, Febeau Village, was discovered by the children of his neighbour, aged 22 and 15, when they went to check on him.
It was said that the neighbours had not seen the 63-year-old for about a week.
Yesterday, a foul stench was detected, and they went to check on the older man.
This was when the body was discovered on the ground to the eastern side of the house.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl De La Rosa and PC Wallace, visited the scene.
It was observed that the body was nude, laying on its back with one arm across his chest and both feet (ankle down) missing.
The body was partially decomposed, however, it body bore no noticeable marks of violence.
The scene was visited by District Medical Officer S. Kalloo who made his pronouncements and ordered the removal to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.
Checks were made inside the home and it appeared to be undisturbed.