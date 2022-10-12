The Standing Finance Committee yesterday approved a 2023 national budget allocation of $532,761,000 for the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).
Among items raised was funding to services for children and women under Gender Affairs, communications, religious grants, staffing and resources at relevant State agencies and commissions of enquiry.
Princes Town MP Barry Padarath noted a reduction in the budgetary allocation to the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) of $28.1 million, while the Authority had asked for $108 million.
Padarath said CATT would usually approach the Government for additional funding in the mid-year review, going on to state that Gender Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy had shed tears in the House earlier this year as incidents of severe child abuse in some homes were revealed.
He said the figures to the CATT seemed not to reflect the care and consideration of the Government, as was conveyed by Webster-Roy previously.
Webster-Roy denied remarks by the Opposition that the Government seemed not to be investing in the care of children who need it, and said increases and new allocations had been made in different areas, as the Government was working on reducing the number of children going into institutions like the Children’s Authority.
“At no time at mid-year did the Ministry of Finance not do supplementation to support CATT,” she said.
Webster-Roy said when children end up at the Authority, it means something has gone wrong in their homes, or something has been done to the child.
She said funding and resources are being pumped into education, as well as the expansion of the foster care system.
Allocations have also been made to activate the recommendations of the Cabinet-appointed Child Abuse Inter-Agency Task Force.
‘
We all have to do better’
Speaking in the Parliament on the final day of the Standing Finance Committee, Webster-Roy said, however, that with regard to the care and protection of children, it was not only institutions like the Children’s Authority and Government that had to do better, but “we all have to do better”.
She said from September 2015 to present, almost $1 billion has been spent on child services. There are also eight domestic violence and general shelters, including for migrant girls.
The Ministry of Child and Gender Affairs has also committed to expanding domestic violence management and prevention through the building of an institution for perpetrators, where rehabilitation will be the focus. That project has been allocated $800,000.
Webster-Roy said some Government properties have also been allocated to the ministry for various child and women’s services, and these were to be renovated and made suitable.
She listed children’s homes that receive subventions from the Government and those that were licensed, unlicensed (14) and those currently under conditional licences.
Webster-Roy said those homes that were not licensed by March 31, 2023, would have to close. She was later commended by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her approach to the conversation and preparedness.
Paria bouff
Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George was led to upbraid Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, as the exchange quickened over resources allocated to the commission of enquiry into the Paria diving tragedy.
Indarsingh noted allocations for funding and paying CoEs, and asked whether the commission into the Paria accident, in which four divers died in February while performing an underwater operation for Paria Fuel Trading Company, had been given the resources its members had pleaded for.
This included basic office items and administrative support, he said.
This caused Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga to state that while the Standing Finance Committee was a “nice space” in which to raise such issues, the CoE into Paria had already ventilated its concerns.
Indarsingh responded with “hello, hello” and Annisette-George intervened, also with “hello”. She noted that it was not an appropriate way in which to address matters before the Committee, and several times had to stop Indarsingh from speaking while she was also speaking.
Expressing his dissatisfaction with De Nobriga’s response, Indarsingh stated: “What do they want to hide about this commission of enquiry and why are they so evasive about this commission of enquiry into Paria?”
The issue was again raised by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, as to whether the Paria CoE received basic amenities.
Moonilal had asked for a rundown of existing commissions, who were the members, and which fees had been paid in 2022, noting that $35 million had been allocated in the 2023 budget for that purpose.
The budget debate will now move to the Senate.
Under its standing orders, the Senate cannot vote on money bills—such as the budget—or deliberate on such bills in its committee stage.