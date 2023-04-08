A Chinese grocer was gunned down on the compound of his supermarket in San Juan on Friday night.
Bing Zhu Zhang, 49, died on the way to hospital after being shot multiple times by three gunmen who were hiding behind an ice freezer outside his business.
The victim had only just returned to the Golden City Supermarket after dropping off an employee.
He parked his vehicle on the compound and was walking back the supermarket entrance at around 1019p.m. when the killers pounced.
He tried to fight back but was shot multiple times.
The men jumped a fence and ran. One ran to a getaway car. Two ran along the Eastern main Road and along a riverbank near the business Speedway.
Police recovered four spent shells. One had the marking of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and the other shells were marked 9mm Luger.