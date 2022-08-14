Spent ammunition belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, was found at the scene of the killing of a man who was awaiting trial on the charge of stealing a vehicle from former journalist Khamal Georges in 2018.
At around 10p.m. Saturday, police were called to Superville Hill, Chinapoo Road, Morvant.
The caller reported hearing gunshots at hour before.
They found Gamal Waldron dead on the road at Cottoy Trace.
Waldron, 42, lived at Buller Trace, Pashley Street, Laventille.
Police said Waldron’s body was surrounded by blood and spent bullets.
Crime scene officers recovered sixteen .9mm spent shell casings, five .40 calibre spent shell casings, and ten spent shell casings bearing the markings TTR 15.