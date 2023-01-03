SEVEN spent shells with the markings of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment were found at the scene of a shooting in Maloney on New Year’s Day.
The victim, a 42-year-old woman, told police that around midday on Sunday, she was liming with some friends at the south-western corner of Building 15 when two men, whom she did not know, entered the building.
The men confronted the group and shot at them.
The victim felt a burning sensation in her left shoulder and realised she had been shot.
The suspects fled the scene on foot.
The police and paramedics were called in and the injured woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
Her condition was said to be stable up to press time yesterday.
PC Salina is continuing enquiries.
In a press release issued on December 29, last year, the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment indicated it was cooperating with the police following reports that ammunition rounds bearing the markings ‘TTR’ have been sound on several crime scenes last year.
The Regiment noted that it was ‘working tirelessly’ and cooperating with the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to determine the authenticity of the rounds found on the scene.
“The Regiment wishes to reassure the public that systems are in place to safeguard our ammunition from falling into the hands of criminal elements and this includes accounting procedures to prevent occurrences of unauthorised use. Based on the outcome of such review, the necessary military disciplinary actions will be instituted to address any contraventions of criminal law,” the release read.
In December, there were at least four incidents where ammunition rounds that bore the markings of ‘TTR’ were found on crime scenes.
Three of these incidents were murders.
Rounds that are usually marked with the words ‘TTR’ are authorised for use by the Regiment only.