Registered Venezuelan nationals have been given an extension of stay in Trinidad and Tobago to the end of this year, a senior Immigration official has confirmed.
Acting Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Derek Craigwell, speaking on i95.5FM yesterday, said only Venezuelans who are properly registered will be able to take advantage of the extension.
He said that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds had signed the legal notice last month and it had been published in the official Gazette earlier this month.
Craigwell said the extension of stay to December 31 this year “will be granted to qualifying Venezuelan nationals”.
“That is Venezuelan nationals in Trinidad and Tobago who re-registered during the re-registration exercise conducted from March 3, 2021 to April 9, 2021 to December 31, 2022,” he added.
In 2019, Venezuelan immigrants, including those who were detained at the Immigration Detention Centre, were given an opportunity to register to remain in T&T, with the Government indicating that Venezuelans will also be required to swear to a statutory declaration that the information given is accurate.
Once approved, applicants will receive a work permit exemption valid for one year. Their status, however, will be assessed after the first six months, following which they will either be denied or granted approval to continue working here for the remaining six months.
Venezuelans who are registered will also benefit from free emergency medical services at public health institutions and will also benefit from public health promotions and immunisation efforts.
The number of Venezuelans who have benefited from the initiative varies, with some groups claiming that in May 2019 there were 60,000 Venezuelans. The UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) reported that as of September 30, 2020 there were 14,241 pending asylum claims in Trinidad and Tobago and 2,514 recognised refugees. —CMC