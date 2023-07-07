More than 200,000 customers who have been affected by a lack of water for the past three days, because of a ruptured Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pipeline at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, should receive a regular supply again from today.
This according to acting chief executive officer of State water provider WASA Kelvin Romain, who told the Express yesterday evening that repairs to the pipeline were completed, but the cement was in the process of curing.
He said in a phone interview that small amounts of water were released into the pipeline and this would be gradually increased.
“We really want to err on the side of caution because we don’t want anything to puncture again,” he said.
Customers would not have received a substantial amount of water yesterday evening because it would (have) taken time to fill the volume of the pipe.
Therefore, he said he expected that customers who live close to the plant will receive a water supply first.
WASA noted in a press release yesterday that it may take some customers up to 48 hours before they receive a regular supply of water.
Customers were informed they may see discolouration in their water supply when it is restored because WASA would be conducting system-flushing exercises.
The Authority advised customers to allow the water to run until it clears.
During a news conference earlier yesterday at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant at Piarco, Romain said that on Tuesday the 48-inch-diameter transmission pipeline at the plant ruptured, cutting off the water supply to people in northern areas of Trinidad.
He said the north pipeline which distributes between 30 million and 35 million gallons of water per day to customers in Oropune Gardens, Trincity, Santa Cruz, St James and Cocorite took longer to repair because further investigations into the damage found that more work needed to be done than what was initially determined by the first assessment.
He said an investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the rupture.
Repairs entailed fabricating steel pipes, using epoxy between the concrete and steel pipes, and encasing the entire fabrication in concrete.
Businesses affected
The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) complained that businesses were left without pipe-borne water for three days.
It stated that a wide cross-section of areas between Caroni and Port of Spain were left without any supply.
The Association advised business operators, particularly food operators, to request a truck-borne supply from WASA.
DOMA said it was reliably informed that private water contractors were unable to meet the current demand for supply and were projecting a 24-to-48-hour delay after requests were made for purchase of water by private tanker.
DOMA said it was also informed that WASA was giving priority to Government offices and hospitals, and it intended to engage WASA to request that consideration be given to supplying food outlets as a matter of priority while waiting for the system to be charged with enough water pressure.