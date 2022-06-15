THREE criminal charges have been brought against radio personality Randy “Mr Smooth” Mansoor for an alleged incident involving his wife in February.
Mansoor recently made headlines in relation to another incident in which a social media user alleged on Facebook that he had witnessed Mansoor assaulting the woman, Alana Mansoor, at a doubles stand two weeks ago.
The Express understand that incident is still under active investigation by Sangre Grande police.
Mansoor was charged on Tuesday with common assault, choking with intent to render unconscious and assault by beating.
Following the laying of the charges at the Sangre Grande station, he was granted bail by a Justice of the Peace in the sum of $80,000, officers said.
The Boom Champions 94.1 FM “Make Up or Break Up” host is accused of committing the offences on Valentine’s Day and is to appear before a magistrate to answer the charges on July 16.
Last Friday he and his wife both stood before Sangre Grande Magistrate Sarah De Silva seeking protection orders against each other. At the end of that hearing the order was not granted to either party. However, they are to reappear before the magistrate on July 6 for the continuation of the matter.
Subsequent to the latest allegation on Facebook, the radio personality posted a notice on his social media pages warning about the republication of the allegations.
That notice was penned by attorneys Shervon Noriega and Sean Cazabon.
According to the notice dated June 6, the attorneys said the commentary that accompanied the allegation “was a clear attack on his character.”
The notice stated the allegation was “dripping with mal-intent” and inaccurate information that was calculated to destroy his good name.
“It should be noted first that our client categorically denies any of the alleged actions that has been stated to be done by him and he has given us strict instructions to prosecute on his behalf the original maker of the baseless and premeditated statements and any further publications of same from the maker.
“We would also hasten to advise persons any further republication will be considered a fresh defamatory statement and we have received instructions from Mr Mansoor to act on them with immediate effect,” the notice stated.