Christian Liverpool

Christian Liverpool

THE 38-year-old relative of Christian Liverpool, who died at hospital after being shot in the head at his Arima home on Thursday night, remained in police custody yesterday evening.

The man was said to still be distraught over the boy’s death, but officers said they were still trying to determine the circumstances that led to Christian, ten, being shot.

Initially, officers said they were working on three possible theories.

One was that he was in bedroom playing with a gun, when it accidentally discharged.

The second theory is that an adult was checking the weapon, when it discharged, hitting the boy. And the third was that the boy was holding the firearm, and when a relative went to take it away from him, it fired.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. in a bedroom of the family’s ­residence at Bernard Street.

Christian, a Standard Four pupil of Arima New Government Primary School, was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

After the shooting, police said the relative in custody ran into nearby bushes at the back of the home and hid.

He was later found in a “distraught state”.

Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian went to the home after news of Christian’s death, and with the assistance of other relatives, said she coaxed him out of the bushes.

Police were not immediately successful in locating the weapon, but based on an anonymous tip, eventually found it lodged in a neighbour’s gate opposite to where Christian lived.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WILD SPENDING

WILD SPENDING

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) breached sections of the Procurement Act and facilitated bid rigging and collusion among stakeholders at taxpayers’ expense.

Numerous instances of single-contract agreements approved in excess of the Office of the Commissioner’s delegated authority of $1 million and contracts broken up to bypass the delegated authority of both the Ministerial Tenders Committee and Central Tenders Board were uncovered.

James Girod’s tests of courage

James Girod’s tests of courage

The story made a legendary newspaperman suspend journalism.

“No reporter is to call him!” the late Owen Baptiste had thundered in the Express newsroom that Thursday of May 18, 1989.

On that day, three women and nine men, holding the fate of two young men in their hands, had decided those two lives should end in the service of justice.

$8m drug bust in gated community

$8m drug bust in gated community

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says the police’s $8 million drug bust and arrest of four Chinese nationals are linked to a crackdown on transnational crime.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said the Chinese nationals were arrested after police raided a property at a gated community in Trincity and found more than $8 million in illegal drugs and a quantity of cash.

‘No justification for salaries

‘No justification for salaries

Several contracted individuals hired by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) were paid exorbitant salaries without any oversight or input from the Chief Personnel Officer.

In fact, some of the individuals were paid higher than a permanent secretary, with their salaries and allowances lacking justification.

Recommended for you