THE 38-year-old relative of Christian Liverpool, who died at hospital after being shot in the head at his Arima home on Thursday night, remained in police custody yesterday evening.
The man was said to still be distraught over the boy’s death, but officers said they were still trying to determine the circumstances that led to Christian, ten, being shot.
Initially, officers said they were working on three possible theories.
One was that he was in bedroom playing with a gun, when it accidentally discharged.
The second theory is that an adult was checking the weapon, when it discharged, hitting the boy. And the third was that the boy was holding the firearm, and when a relative went to take it away from him, it fired.
The incident took place around 8 p.m. in a bedroom of the family’s residence at Bernard Street.
Christian, a Standard Four pupil of Arima New Government Primary School, was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead about half an hour later.
After the shooting, police said the relative in custody ran into nearby bushes at the back of the home and hid.
He was later found in a “distraught state”.
Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian went to the home after news of Christian’s death, and with the assistance of other relatives, said she coaxed him out of the bushes.
Police were not immediately successful in locating the weapon, but based on an anonymous tip, eventually found it lodged in a neighbour’s gate opposite to where Christian lived.