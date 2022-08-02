Mehalal was a coconut vendor and well-liked in the community, the relative said.
Relatives fearful after vendor slain
Kimoy Leon Sing
Danny Mehalal, 24, of Cotton Hill, Gasparillo, was shot and killed just feet from the relative’s house.
The gunshots that took his life could be heard by a close relative who asked to remain nameless.
The relative, who was shocked and shaken by Mehalal’s murder, spoke with reporters yesterday outside her Marabella home.
She was the last person to see Danny alive, thus she was concerned that her life might be in jeopardy. She bravely consented to an off-camera interview in the hopes that whatever details she might share would help identify and apprehend Mehalal’s killers.
She said she returned home shortly after midnight on Sunday. Being a food vendor, she said she is always up extremely early preparing various meals.
According to the relative, she was sitting in the living room and the door was open. Mehalal walked outside.
“I find he taking long to come back inside so I walk outside. When I walk outside I saw two fellas in black wearing black masks. One fella had a big gun. I don’t know what kind of gun, maybe a machine gun. The fella (with the gun) say ‘come here, girl’ because they spot meh and I ran back inside.”
For the relative, the next few minutes were gut-wrenching as she heard Mehalal’s voice.
“Like they told Danny to call me because I heard him calling my name. By the time I reach inside the toilet and lock the door, all I heard was pow! Pow!” she said.
More questions than answers
Mehalal was a coconut vendor and well-liked in the community, the relative said.
Approximately five minutes after the gunshots another relative who lives in the vicinity saw Mehalal on the ground and called out to other relatives.
“(Name omitted) come, look Danny dead, girl. Two minutes later we saw police show up. We were talking to the police on the phone while there were other police on the road. I don’t know if they were patrolling close by and were able to respond so fast, I just don’t know,” the relative said.
As far as Mehalal’s relatives know, the 24-year-old did not have any disputes with anybody — was known for picking avocado and coconut for neighbours.
“He was no trouble-maker or fighter. Danny was a good boy. This is so strange. Why did they kill him?”
Left with more questions than answers, Mehalal’s family continues to grieve someone they describe as an affable person who did not go looking for trouble.
The family had a theory about Mehalal’s death. On the (Marabella) line, a relative heard gunfire around seven o’clock. The sounds, according to her, originated over on another street near her home.
“I don’t if those persons came to retaliate for the shooting because that’s what they do. Who at war with this side or that side. I feel they come with the intention of looking for whoever shoot and they saw Danny and he just got caught in the crossfire,” she said.
