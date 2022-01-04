Residents need to pay more attention to what was going on in their neighbourhoods.
This was the advice from a relative of Trinidad and Tobago’s first murder victim, Ezla Sandy.
Relatives yesterday described the 67-year-old woman as a sweet, fragile, but happy, woman who shied away from conflict.
They did not want to be named but suggested that people be more vigilant in the areas they live.
They were at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where Sandy’s body had been taken to be examined.
A post-mortem is expected to be done later this week pending Covid-19 results.
Tobago-born Sandy lived in an apartment close to relatives at Saffire Drive, off Crown Street, Tacarigua, and she spoke to most of her neighbours. Police said around 1 p.m. on Sunday neighbours went to check in on her but found her front door slightly open.
This concerned them and they told her relatives about what they saw. Sandy’s relatives then went into the apartment and found her dead with bruises about her body.
She was last seen on Old Year’s Night as she retired to bed after fireworks had died down.
The relatives said Sandy was not confrontational and they could not understand why she was killed.
Another relative blamed Covid-19, claiming that there is a jump in crime because the economy had taken a beating due to Covid-19 lock-downs.
He added that residents in communities need to pay more attention to what was going on in their neighbourhoods as it is believed that Sandy’s killer jumped over a wall and went into the house after her.
He added that the police’s enforcement of the law was not very efficient after a crime had been committed.
The Express also spoke to Sandy’s neighbours who believed that someone had been monitoring the movement of Sandy’s relatives to determine when she would be alone as she was often checked on by them and her neighbours.
One woman speculated that, “The person who killed her had to be marking her to know when she there alone.”