As the family of Debe grandmother Sita Jagessar await the results of an autopsy to find out what caused her death, a member of the family said they believe she was ambushed and killed in her home.
Jagessar was found unresponsive and drenched in blood on the floor of a living room in her home at Clarkia Drive, Serenity Heights, on Tuesday afternoon.
Her daughter and 13-year-old grand-daughter had returned home shortly after 3 p.m. when they discovered her body with a wound to the head.
In an interview at the family’s home yesterday, Rishi Persad, a son-in-law of Jagessar, said nothing was taken from the premises, which is divided into several apartments that house family members and tenants.
“That day she was alone for a while but people are in an out of here often. That day someone was watching her very good to see when she was alone. It seemed that she got a blow on the top of her head. No weapon was found. To our knowing, nothing was stolen,” said Persad.
He added, “I am still in shock. Two days later and I still cannot believe this. I have not slept since. She never had problems with anyone. She was always a happy person.”
Persad said the last time he spoke with Jagessar was on Monday afternoon when she asked him to cut coconuts because she enjoyed drinking the coconut water.
He promised to cut them on Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Persad said he and his wife left home early on Tuesday to head off to their separate workplaces, and their daughter remained with Jagessar.
Their daughter went to school, and Jagessar was left alone at home.
He said Jagessar was seen walking in the community at mid-morning when she went to a nearby ‘play whe’ booth as she was accustomed doing.
That was the last time she was seen alive.
Persad said the family was living in fear since the tragedy.
“We do not know who did this and if they will come back. We have not been able to sleep properly since”, he said.
The autopsy is expected to be done next week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
Officers of the Barrackpore Police station are continuing investigations.