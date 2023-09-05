Relief in the pipeline

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) yesterday assured those affected by electrical problems plaguing Desalcott that the issue was being worked on and that the plant had “achieved 85 per cent production capacity or 34 million gallons per day (mgd)” as at 4 p.m. yesterday.
Thousands were hit with low pressure or no water in their pipes for most of yesterday at the weekend, however and many took to social media to complain that preparing their children for the first day of the academic year was made more difficult.
WASA’s update did not state an expected time for full recovery of the plant’s ability to supply dozens of communities.
WASA said it will “continue to supplement the supply shortfall by utilising water from the Caroni and Navet Water treatment Plants, as well as the Point Fortin Desalination Plant, while also ramping up its truck borne water service”.
“Further, the Authority ensured that the needs of schools have been met for the start of the new school term and can report that it has successfully collaborated with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to ensure that schools which requested a supply have received either a pipe-borne or truck-borne supply,” WASA said.
Since Saturday, many people from affected areas stated via Facebook that their pipe-borne supply had either remained low or never returned, lamenting that this affected household and back-to-school chores planned for the past weekend.
One San Francique resident stated on Facebook on Monday morning, “First day of school no water . No water whole weekend. Wasa this not right.”
Several people said they were forced to put off chores or to the homes of friends and relatives to do their laundry.
Couva resident Dale Mohammed told the Express yesterday that “there was no water in the taps from Saturday, Sunday and then Monday...Very, very inconvenient. Back to school weekend, it’s a lot to do. A lot of washing and cooking to prepare for the week and a lot of people in the area were already suffering from low pressure since earlier in the week”.
Patience and understanding
WASA yesterday thanked customers for their “patience and understanding”.
In an earlier update yesterday, WASA said the Point Lisas Desalination Plant was restarted at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and was for most of Monday currently operating at 50 per cent production capacity or 20 million gallons per day (mgd).
WASA stated in that release that Desalcott has advised the Authority that it is still working towards correcting the electrical issue affecting operations at the facility, and will further increase its production and water delivery at the earliest.
Desalcott normally supplies WASA with 40 mgd and “as such this situation is negatively impact water supply schedules to several parts of Central and South”, WASA said in the earlier release.
WASA yesterday reminded customers that “a limited truck borne service is available upon request”.
This can be requested through the WASA Services App available via the Play Store or Apple store; or its Customer Portal, available on the Authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.
Alternatively, customers requiring direct assistance or further information may contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.