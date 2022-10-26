Caratal fire

Relatives look at the home at Caratal Road, Gasparillo, where three people were trapped inside and died in a fire in June. A fourth person later died at hospital. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

MORE than three months after their loved ones died in a fire that destroyed their homes, a Gasparillo family is still awaiting closure.

The remains of five-year-old Amy Chattergoon, her 72-year-old grandmother, Everline Miller, and pregnant aunt La Keisha Grant have not yet been released to the family.

The bodies were burnt beyond recognition, the Express was told, and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing was required to positively identify the deceased. The testing, however, was not being done locally, and samples were sent abroad, said relative Rosetta Bramble.

Caratal fire

The home at Cartal Road, Gasparillo, where three family members were trapped inside and died in June. A fourth person died later at hospital. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Bramble, who suffered burns in the fire, said family members had given blood samples to be tested. “We were told that they were to receive the liquid for testing from Miami. We gave samples, and tissue was taken from the bodies for testing. We were not given a date on when the testing would be done,” she said.

Another relative, 16-year-old Kimberly Chattergoon, who suffered extensive burns in the fire, died three days later at San Fernando General Hospital. She was laid to rest. A memorial service was held for the deceased family members last month.

Bramble said her family was heartbroken and hoped to have the results soon, as they needed closure. “We want to have these funerals because we all need closure. It has been very difficult for everyone, and we want to give our loved ones a good send-off and lay them to rest,” she said.

The remains are stored at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.

What happened

The family was asleep at their Caratal Road, Gasparillo, home when fire broke out in a bedroom around 2 a.m. on June 25.

Amy Chattergoon and grandmother Everline Miller were trapped in their bedroom, and neighbours could hear their screams for help.

Grant, who was six months’ pregnant with her first child, was almost out of the burning house when she went back inside to help the child and grandmother, but the roof collapsed, relatives said. The three never made it out alive.

Miller’s granddaughter, Kimberly Chattergoon, suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital. She died three days later.

The family has been staying at a house owned by the Caratal Catholic Church since the incident.

“We have been getting food and clothing from people. We are now trying to rebuild our home. We are thankful to everyone who has assisted us,” Bramble said. The house was occupied by 14 people.

Preliminary investigations found the fire started in an electrical outlet inside the bedroom occupied by little Amy Chattergoon.

Amy had shared the bedroom with her father, Arnold Chattergoon, and eight-year-old sister, Arianna.

Arnold Chattergoon was at San Fernando General Hospital with his elder daughter when the incident happened.

