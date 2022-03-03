A sentence of just over four years’ hard labour was imposed on an El Socorro man last week for attempting to murder one of his neighbours he suspected of being a police informant.
While the High Court found the appropriate starting point in sentencing for the offence was 11 years in prison, this was significantly reduced in the case of Marlon McKain, given a number of factors.
McKain pleaded guilty before Justice Kathy-Ann Waterman-Latchoo with attempting to murder Ronald Jagroop on the night of August 29, 2005. Based on the time he had already spent in prison awaiting trial, his guilty plea, good behaviour while on remand, previously good character and his expression of remorse, the 11-year sentence was reduced to four years and four months.
That sentence was to have started from last week Thursday.
The incident for which he was charged took place at Farouk Avenue, El Socorro, while Jagroop and his wife were at the home.
While there, they heard banging on the front door, during which Jagroop heard McKain and another man accusing him of being a police informant and demanding that he come outside.
According to the State’s case, Jagroop and his wife did not immediately do so.
Minutes later, however, Jagroop and his wife decided to leave the location and go to the home of another neighbour to spend the night.
As they exited the house and were walking towards the neighbour’s home, Jagroop was accosted by the man who was earlier in the company of McKain.
He was hit over the head with an old stove-top cover by the man, after which McKain charged at Jagroop with a cutlass, chopping him on the right hand, left ear, and on the left side of his chest.
He tried to get up from the ground, but was again hit in the head with the stove-top cover, the prosecution stated.
As the assault was taking place, the State contended that Jagroop saw his brother walking along the roadway and screamed out for help.
When McKain and the other man accosted Jagroop’s brother and threatened to harm him if he got involved, that was when the victim made a dash for the home of his sisters in the same yard.
Even though McKain threatened to shoot the women if they were to contact police, they did so anyway.
Jagroop’s wife was also threatened by the other man, who told her she was fortunate he saved her life, “else you would be lying next to your husband”.
It was not until 2007 that McKain was arrested at a supermarket in Cunupia and taken to Barataria Police Station, where he was later charged with the offence.
Public defender Michelle Ali appeared on behalf of McKain, while attorney Kanisa George represented the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.