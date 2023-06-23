It is time that Kwame Ture be embraced as a son of the soil and celebrated as a national hero.
With that in mind, Oxford Street should be renamed Kwame Ture Street, said Shabaka Kambon, director of the Caribbean Freedom Project, at yesterday’s online launch of the pan-Africanist Kwame Ture public lecture series.
“We have to repent for the fact that we banned him from his country,” stated Kambon, who said Ture was banned by then-prime minister Eric Williams “for fear of the connection that Kwame could have had to the locals here who were also concerned about the legacy of the post-Independence period and the impact Kwame Ture could have had”.
But all of that is history now, he added.
Ambassador Rev Kwame Kamau said Kwame Ture, whose Christian name was Stokely Carmichael, was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago and migrated to the United States at the age of 11.
In the US, he worked his way up the ranks in several social movements, including the Black Panther Party.
Kamau said within T&T and the wider Caribbean, there were some challenges in terms of Ture’s ability to expand his discourse to continue his revolution here.
Dr Asha Kambon, director of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago, said the purpose of the public lecture series is to try to help African descendants both in T&T and online to understand why it is important to keep alive the knowledge and information about pan-Africanism which speaks to the African identity and other activists like Kwame Ture.
“The environment in which we live encourages us to understand very little, to think for ourselves, to analyse for ourselves, and that’s what the Kwame Ture lecture series is trying to help us do,” she said.