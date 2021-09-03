Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced on Friday that places of worship will reopen from Monday (Sept 6), however, some restrictions apply as gatherings must not exceed 25 per cent of normal capacity, and services should be limited to one hour. Rowley, who was speaking during a media conference hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister at Blenheim House, the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tobago, also urged religious leaders to encourage their congregation to get vaccinated.
He confirmed that 50,000 Pfizer Covid-19 doses will be allocated to members of the general public. This will be used to vaccinate 25,000 citizens starting from Saturday (tomorrow). This batch of 50,000 is separate from those set aside for children between the ages of 12 and 18.
The PM said in four weeks, if projections remain on course and there is an increase in vaccinations during the month of September, certain aspects of business can become "safe zones" where vaccinated persons can visit places like gyms, restaurants for in-house dining, cinemas, casinos and bars. However, there will be no party events or large congregations.
Encouraging the population "to stay the course" with the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Rowley lamented Tobago's response to the vaccination programme, and urged them to participate.
He expressed concern that Tobago does not have enough hospitals, beds, doctors and other health requirements to deal with an outbreak of the virus, and urged people on the island to pay attention to their safety.
Dismissing calls for the reopening of beaches, Rowley said the last time there was a spike in Covid-19 cases, the health experts were able to trace it back to the opening of beaches.
He stated that suppressing the spread of the virus remains a priority of his Government and noted that there's a proven benefit as vaccination allows the population to respond better to the virus as it provides some level of immunity.
The PM confirmed that the Cabinet has had long discussions on the management of the pandemic as well as the upcoming budget, which is expected to be one with a "little difference" to deal with a post pandemic Trinidad and Tobago. Cabinet, Rowley said, also held detailed discussions to ensure small and medium business entrepreneurs get support.
When questioned on whether Carnival 2022 will take place, Rowley said at this point in time he does not see large Carnival parades or events happening, however, some activities may still go through.
“At this time it is too early to give a definitive answer on Carnival.”
He also noted that the sea bridge capacity will be expanded from 50 per cent to 75 per cent and arrangements will also be made to increase the number of flights on the air bridge.