The grandparents of two young children who were, at one point, being held at an ISIS refugee camp in Syria are seeking the Government’s intervention to have them located and repatriated to Trinidad and Tobago.
As it currently stands, the location of the children—ages six and four—is unknown, and their grandparents are fearful they may have even become victims of human trafficking.
In a pre-action protocol letter issued to the Chief State Solicitor’s Department last week, attorney Saddique Manzano, who is representing the interest of the grandparents, Shanaz and Shaheed Mohammed, asked that the Ministry of National Security and/or the Minister of Foreign and Caricom affairs get involved.
The letter explained the children were at first being held at the Al Hoc refugee camp in North East Syria, but were reportedly moved to an orphanage in Qusmishli, Syria, before being taken to the United Kingdom. Manzano explained that the children’s mother was a citizen of the United Kingdom but died in Syria. Their father on the other hand, is a Trinidad and Tobago national who left this country as an ISIS fighter, but was captured and later killed in a recent attack.
The attorney stated the children’s grandparents are asking that the State take steps to locate the children and have them returned to Trinidad and Tobago and placed in their custody, as their surviving next of kin.
The United Nations (UN) conventions in keeping with the repatriation and reintegration of women and children with links to terrorist organisations, Manzano stated the children must be treated as victims.
As a member state, the attorney said this country had a responsibility to ensure such children were protected, repatriated and reintegrated into society.
The letter stated because of the State’s failure to adhere to international standards and practices on orphan children affected by armed conflict, they were now missing.
“These minor children as orphans are particularly vulnerable,” said Manzano, as he made reference to the concerns of their grandparents that they had possibly become victims of human trafficking.
The attorney pointed out that in 2016, the Government had repatriated a mother and her two young children from Syria after the three, and the woman’s husband, had left this country two years earlier.
While in Syria, her husband became an ISIS fighter, but was eventually killed.
The woman and children were detained in Turkey before eventually reaching London, England, after which they brought back to Trinidad and Tobago in February 2016. In January of this year, the Foreign Affairs Ministry was issued with a freedom of information request, in which it was asked to provide the records and policy that facilitated the mother and her children’s repatriation.
In response to the request, Manzano was informed the State had adopted a policy for dealing with the repatriation of nationals who needed help to return to Trinidad and Tobago, and that the ministry was guided by Cabinet Minute No 1267, dated June 1969.
The grandparents are part of the group of families who are lobbying for the repatriation of women and children detained at ISIS refugee camps. The group is accusing the Government of failing to disclose the Cabinet minute to the court in a lawsuit the group filed in hopes of speeding up the repatriation process.
Last April, Justice Joan Charles dismissed the claim at the High Court, saying she did not have the jurisdiction to order the State to approve their repatriation, and the process required action by Government. Subsequent to the ruling, the Office of the Attorney General issued a media release, stating that repatriations from war or conflict zones involved national security issues.
In addition to that, it also involved international collaborations with foreign immigration, intelligence agencies and diplomatic relations, which were matters of state policy, but the Government, the release had stated, did not have diplomatic relationships with those who controlled the refugee camps.
The State has been given seven days to favourably respond to the letter or, in default, Manzano warned legal proceedings would be initiated at the High Court.