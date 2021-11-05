IN extending condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Jeneka Guerra yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob called on citizens to work with police, and to report any incidents of abuse or suspected criminal activity in a bid to prevent situations from escalating into violence.
He noted that, as of yesterday, 351 persons had been killed in Trinidad and Tobago, 33 per cent of which were related to falling outs, usually from land disputes or relationships gone sour.
“To this day we’ve had 24 women killed in 2021. For the same time last year, there had been 47 women killed. So while there has been a thankfully lower trend in that regard, it is still a matter of concern for us. This is why the TTPS has launched initiatives such as the Community Justice Clinic (CJC), to provide free legal advice and services to communities throughout the country. We have recognised that there is a greater prevalence of domestic issues that may be unreported or unaddressed, and as such, this initiative, and others of mediation which we are expecting to launch next week, will not only provide free legal advice, but will serve as a significant crime fighting mechanism that can be used to reduce the incidence of violent crime in the country,” Jacob said.
He said statistics revealed that, annually, approximately 140 murders occur due to a combination of disputes that happen within the home and the community.
He added that land and property disputes, conflicts between landlords and tenants, issues of trespassing, easements, adverse possession, leases and deeds of comforts often lead to crime and gun violence as people are not aware of how to deal with these conflicts.
“So these are situations, like relationships gone sour, that the police cannot be expected to miraculously stop, by being in the right place at the right time. They are crimes that don’t have the same tangible roots or visibility like gang activities. These are crimes that usually only the victim and suspect, and a handful of other people, would be party to the prelude. So this is why we keep on calling on persons, if you see something, say something. It is important for us to be each other’s keepers. We cannot keep on being silent when wrong things are happening around us,” Jacob said.