The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) App can be used to report crimes in Spanish.
In a release the TTPS notified, “Spanish speakers can report crimes entirely in Spanish on the TTPS App and our officers will reply to you in Spanish ... See something, Say Something!”
This was translated in the release as, “Los hispanohablantes pueden denunciar los delitos íntegramente en Español en la App TTPS y nuestros agentes le responderán en Español ... Ver Algo, Decir Algo!”
This initiative is being supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) The UN Refugee Agency.