Republic Bank will be temporarily changing its banking hours, starting Tuesday December 10, 2019, to facilitate customers in exchanging their old one hundred-dollar bills for the new polymer one hundred-dollar bills.
These are the changes:
Non-mall branches: Monday to Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and,
Fridays 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (no closure during the day).
All mall branches remain the same: Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Select branches will open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (for the remainder of December 2019):
North: Ellerslie, West Mall, Long Circular Mall, Glencoe, Diego Martin.
South/Central: South Park, Gulf City, Princes Town, Point Fortin, Centre City, Couva.
East: Arima, Valpark, Grand Bazaar, Trincity.
Tobago: Auchenskeoch.
All branches (Mall and Non-mall) will open all day on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2019) and on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2019):
Mall hours – 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Non-Mall hours – 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.