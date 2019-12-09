Consider regulating bank fees*

Republic Bank Ltd's headquarters in Port of Spain.

Republic Bank will be temporarily changing its banking hours, starting Tuesday December 10, 2019, to facilitate customers in exchanging their old one hundred-dollar bills for the new polymer one hundred-dollar bills.

These are the changes:

Non-mall branches: Monday to Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and,

              Fridays 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (no closure during the day).

All mall branches remain the same: Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Select branches will open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (for the remainder of December 2019):

North: Ellerslie, West Mall, Long Circular Mall, Glencoe, Diego Martin.

South/Central: South Park, Gulf City, Princes Town, Point Fortin, Centre City, Couva.

East: Arima, Valpark, Grand Bazaar, Trincity.

Tobago: Auchenskeoch.

All branches (Mall and Non-mall) will open all day on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2019) and on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2019):

Mall hours – 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Non-Mall hours – 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

