Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has detailed the requirements for entry into Trinidad and Tobago when the border reopens on July 17.
A person is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final dose or doses of a vaccine.
Three categories
1. Unvaccinated individuals – nationals only – you require a PCR test 72 hours before arrival which will be validated by the airline. Immediately after arrival you go into state supervised quarantine for 14 days….medical assessment within 24 hours of arrival, daily monitoring and a Covid-19 test done on seventh day. Asymptomatic passengers who test negative are allowed to go home, after the quarantine period. Those who test positive are immediately transferred into the parallel health system.
Returning passengers requiring medical attention whether coming by air ambulance or becoming critically ill while at quarantine site will be allowed to go to any quarantine hospital for care. These are non Covid positive patients.
2. Fully vaccinated passengers will require a PCR test 72 hours before arrival, proof of vaccination which is WHO approved and no quarantine required
3. Children travelling with a vaccinated parent or guardian returning home. A PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival, repeat of PCR tests done between days three and five of arriving into the country. This will be sent to office of CMOH .
Any unvaccinated adult traveling with a child will be required to State supervised quarantined.
Unvaccinated children traveling without a vaccinated parent and guardian will also go to State supervised quarantine.