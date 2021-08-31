POLICE are continuing investigations into the vehicular accident that claimed the life of Cunupia teenager Resa Ramoutar in July.
Ramoutar’s road death is being investigated by the Chaguanas Police Station.
TTPS Road Safety Coordinator Brent Batson said, “These investigations do take some time because they have multiple stages – both from a legal perspective and police procedures – regarding the evidence. We know the that these types of incidents bring trauma, especially to parents, that is immeasurable and unimaginable. In this respect, the TTPS continues to appeal to all road users to help us to make the roads safer by wearing seat belts, obeying speed limits and not drinking alcohol and driving. Those measures go a long way”.
A police report said that on July 19, Ramoutar was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla driven by her boyfriend, Alex Mohammed, which was proceeding north along the Uriah Butler Highway, when he lost control just after the Endeavour flyover.
The vehicle spun out of control along the Uriah Butler Highway, in the vicinity of the Divali Nagar Site, and crashed into a tree.
Ramoutar was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility but succumbed to her injuries.
Batson also extended his condolences to the family of Alex Sookraj, who was also 19 years old when he was killed in a vehicular crash on Manzanilla on Saturday.
Sookraj was driving a Lancer Cedia along the Eastern Main Road, Manzanilla, in company with front seat passenger Jacob Edwards, also of Eastern Main Road Manzanilla and rear seat passenger Sherice Mc Phee, 21, of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande.
The report said that Sookraj was proceeding north along the road towards Sangre Grande, driving behind a silver Bora, being driven by his brother Lexton Sookraj, 21 yrs.
Police said that upon reaching the vicinity of LP 1169 he attempted to overtake vehicle his brother’s vehicle but lost control of his vehicle.
He ran off the eastern side of the roadway and collided with a metal fence, then a concrete wall.
The crashed car dismantled and Sookraj was thrown from the vehicle onto the grass verge off the eastern side of the roadway where he died.
Batson said, “Sometime youth and risk-taking go hand-in-hand. The sad part is that these incidents are tragic and sometimes preventable. There are reasons why certain roadways have speed limits. The Manzanilla/ Mayaro Road has no shoulder space available for recovery just in case the driver loses control. In fact, the options are coconut trees, or tragically in this case, a concrete wall on a property. It is important to understand that these measures and regulations are to preserve life”.