The 11-year-old girl who was rescued from drowning at Chatham Beach by Otis Morrison on Emancipation Day yesterday described him as “my hero”.
Morrison experienced difficulty in the water after saving the girl, and died a short time later.
She read the poem titled “My Hero” at his funeral service, at the Evangelical Fundamental Spiritual Baptist Church in Point Fortin, yesterday.
Tahira Checkley said: “I once saw a hero through the light who pushed the waves aside with all his might. Brave and fearless he stroked towards me, making sure I was brought to safety.”
She said while people described him as a legend, a true soldier and an angel on earth, “in my eyes, he’s my guardian angel always looking over me”.
She said her hero was an ordinary man, with limited time on earth, and that was God’s plan. She thanked him for his heroism and asked “God’s angels to escort him along his way”.
Several mourners at the funeral service described Morrison as an angel and a family man.
Morrison, 36, of Salick Trace, Gonzales, had responded to the girl’s cries for help while at Chatham Beach. While in the water, he kept her afloat until jet skis which were in the area responded. The girl was taken to safety.
Morrison was pulled from the water and while CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was done, the father of two was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
Family members called for lifeguards to be assigned to the beach.
During the funeral service, former Point Fortin mayor Francis Bertrand said when he was in office, he started an initiative for lifeguards, and he will continue to advocate for lifeguards.
One of the officiating pastors, Franklyn Howard, said Bertrand would still have political influence, and he called on him to use this to tell those in authority to take care of the people in Point Fortin.
He said while elsewhere people were benefiting, Point Fortin is left waiting, adding that the issue concerning lifeguards ought to be dealt with.
The service was also officiated by Pastor Osmond Phillip, who said Morrison died doing service to God, and his act of heroism should resonate with everyone to look out for each other.