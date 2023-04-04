A GROUP of men spearfishing near the oil platforms off Trinidad’s east coast surfaced on Saturday to find a lifeboat bobbing nearby.
Aboard the boat, they said, was a young “blue-eyed white man” who gesticulated to them that he needed help.
While towing his boat the 40 miles to shore, the man spoke in English with a thick foreign accent they could not determine.
He told the fishermen an incredible story of survival.
The man said he had set off from Europe and had been at sea for three months.
He said he was trying to reach Port of Spain where he had friends waiting to take him to Tobago, but the rudder of his boat was broken and while the engine was working, he could not steer.
The man claimed to be from Switzerland, and then a refugee from war-torn Ukraine.
He appeared to be physically fit, had food and drink aboard, and walked ashore without assistance when he landed.
That was the last time anyone at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port saw him.
It was expected that he would be contacted by the Mayaro police.
But Mayaro Police Station officers never saw him, and neither did anyone at the Customs and Immigration Department at Pt Galeota.
The case would have been unbelievable, except for the presence of a lifeboat like the ones deployed from cargo vessels and tanker ships in the case of an emergency.
The lifeboat is anchored with the fishing boats in Guayaguayare. Up to last night, no one had visited to claimed it.