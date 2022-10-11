Pausing from power-washing the entrance to the Mufti Shabil Ali Mosque at Madras Road, St Helena, Tariq Ali lamented that if the nearby river had been rigorously cleaned, the horrible flooding that ensued from Wednesday might not have occurred.
He said while the water did not penetrate the mosque, they still have to deal with the stench permeating the atmosphere, but he also thanked Allah that compared to other communities in the north-eastern section of the country, they had potable water. Water was also gushing from the taps, enabling a flurry of clean-up operations.
Last Wednesday, incessant rainfall resulted in central communities like St Helena, Madras, El Carmen and Las Lomas being flooded out. The deluge also caused misery in east and north-eastern areas like Lopinot, Arouca, Toco and Matelot.
At Lopinot, farmer Theresa Lynch was swept away by raging waters.
Pointing in the direction of the tributary which pours into the Caroni River, 26-year-old Ali said: “I am a student at the Islamic Centre. I have been here for about three years. I have never seen them clean the river. Maybe if they cleaned the watercourses regularly, it might not have flooded so badly.
“The water rose to the first step, it did not overflow inside. One car was completely submerged in the river, some other cars went down. The people who live behind the mosque were badly flooded out,” he added.
And the deluge disrupted juma (Friday evening prayer).
Ali said: “That Friday, we only had three people. The focus was on the flood. People were hosing down and trying to move stuff to safer ground. We cooked food and shared for people affected by the flood. At least we have water to wash down and wipe up surfaces. We are still getting a smell when the trucks pass outside.”
Help needed for Lower Madras Road
In a phone interview yesterday, Imam Sultan Ali said: “People come here every day...the carpet was sprayed. We cleaned the mosque, we used chlorine, we sprayed with anti-bacterial stuff. The area was totally cut off during the flood. I advised people to stay home because if they came, they would be marooned. They could not go back home. My road would have waist-high water, from mid-thigh to pelvic region.
Flooding precursor to Divali celebrations
“I built flood gates. Whenever the flood comes, I will install them. In 2018, we lost everything...tiles, the carpet was about $56,000. We lost freezers and fridges. It could not be repaired. We were told to buy new equipment.”
Ali appealed to the authorities to undertake some work on the drains and dredge the watercourses. He also asked for help for Lower Madras Road residents.
“Nobody comes into the area. When they bring things to give out, they don’t come into Madras Road. Lower Madras Road is seriously affected and it needs help,” said Ali.
At St Helena, several residents complained vehemently that they often get flooded out on the cusp of Divali celebrations (October 24).
At Summerville Restaurant and Bar, proprietor Mark Dindial was also power-washing the entrance. In the background, Kelly Village residents Merlene Lewis and Venezuelan Yesenia Rojas were mopping, wiping counters and stacking blue chairs.
Asked about clean-up operations, Dindial said: “Since I am a boy, the Caroni River floods. Sometimes it floods about five or six times a year. It would not always make the news in a big way but on Wednesday and Thursday morning, it was the worse. My whole yard was flooded. The next door neighbours got a lot of floodwater. I don’t think the chicken farm got hit because it’s on a height.”
Dindial added: “I find everytime it’s close to Divali, we get flooded out, but we will still go ahead and honour Mother Lakshmi.”
Moving to his losses, he said: “I estimate it’s about $12,000 over the past few days. When the water was coming up, we were drinking. What could we do? We felt helpless and hopeless. Everything is changing now. Some places that never flooded are flooding.”
Lewis said the cook, who lives at Arouca, could not report to work.
“We could not do anything. Since Saturday it got very bad. The water recently started going down. We have been working really hard to clean the business. Customers could not get to us. Now they are trickling in and buying a Coke or pack of nuts. Nothing big, but when we get back on our feet, it will be nice again,” said Lewis.
Residents clogging drains
At Santa Monica, resident Sat Naipaul, nephew of late Nobel Laureate VS Naipaul, blamed his neighbours for clogging the six drains and then heading to the Social Development Ministry for grants.
While feeding his cow Popo some grass, Naipaul said: “I am not getting any grants. Right now, I am the black sheep. We have six drains that traverse Santa Monica and El Carmen...El Carmen got it bad. People clog up the drains, they cover the drains then it floods. My yard had a lot of water but it did not get into the house.
“I wrote the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, even Town and Country Planning. Everybody is looking for extra land. They did not take me on. They pushed me in a drain one night.”
Naipaul added: “It’s not a case of sour grapes. I know the Ministry will chose whom they want to give grants. I just want the right thing to be done. If people kept the place clean and free, the flooding would be less severe.”
His wife Soomatie Naipaul said since her childhood, the Caroni River has been flooding.
However, the Naipauls, including their son Vashish, said it would not deter them from preparing for Divali.
“We are making roti and meetai like kurma. It will be a lovely time,” he said.