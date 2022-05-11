Residents of Pluck Road, San Francique, are willing to be arrested to have their road repaired.
During a fiery protest at Pluck Road yesterday, councillor for the area Doodnath Mayrhoo said should their plight not be addressed soon, they are willing to take their protest to Port of Spain, to the Ministry of Works and Transport.
“If they don’t come in here and meet with the residents and tell us what they are going to do in a short space of time, we are going to take this protest to a next level, and if it means that the residents of this area have to go Port of Spain and they want to arrest us, we will go to jail because we are standing up for what is right and in the interest of the citizens of this region,” said Mayrhoo.
It was last October that the residents also protested over the roadway, but the situation has since gotten worse, according to the councillor.
“It slipping down fast. As soon as rain starts falling, this road is going to go downhill and this road will become impassable... I cannot understand if (Minister of Works and Transport) Rohan Sinanan is not hearing or he needs a hearing aid, and if after today he don’t listen to us, then we will have to take this into Port of Spain at the doorstep of the ministry because we are fed up of trying to get the attention of the Minister of Works and Transport to do something in this area. There is too much neglect taking place in Opposition constituencies,” he said.
Children in danger of tumbling over landslide
Mayrhoo explained that the soil in the area is landslip-prone, but rainfall and heavy vehicular traffic, including trucks, contribute to the slippage.
The councillor said six homes are affected and one homeowner has relocated. He said there were 15 households in the side street opposite the landslide that will be affected should the roadway collapse.
He said the minister will have to let the people stay at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel until the road is repaired.
Businesses are also being affected, and Valene Ramsundarsingh-Mohammed, owner of a nearby mini-mart, said: “Customers not even coming through this bad road, suppliers not coming through the bad road and, on top of that, we have the school next door and children have to be passing here on a daily basis to go to school.
“It’s a really heart-breaking thing to see the children walk down on the broken pavement by the landslide, it looks like sometimes they will tumble over. We are tax-paying citizens, we abide by the law, we are begging for a little assistance to come and fix our roads, please.”
Siparia Regional Corporation chairman Dinesh Sankersingh said the road is a main road and is not under the corporation.
“You cannot pass here and you risk your vehicle and your life when you pass here. The Government has neglected this and this is a main road...Businesses are being affected, their personal lives are being affected, they (residents) cannot go to work, they cannot reach to work on time, so the people of Trinidad and Tobago are under siege, they are being distressed,” Sankersingh said.
He added that representation had been made to different ministries for assistance, but no response has been forthcoming. However, he said they will continue to work in the interest of the people.
The Express contacted the Ministry of Works and Transport, but a response to queries about the road was not received.