Barrackpore residents say they are halting protests over the area’s poor road conditions, as the Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday began temporary repairs of potholes in the community.
Residents, who throughout the past month have undertaken numerous fiery demonstrations, yesterday resumed action along Rees Road in Barrackpore, but were met by ministry officials who delivered milling material to the area.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, resident Naz Mohammed said protesters had allowed workers to drop off the materials and accepted the promise of temporary repairs until a full paving could be completed. He said at least half of the length of Rees Road had received materials from the ministry, which would be rolled by the area’s regional corporation in the upcoming days.
“We did protest, the villagers came out, but we allowed them to drop the materials just for the benefit of the commuters because it is really terrible.
What happened is that we did accept some temporary fixes this morning.
They dropped some materials and millings today (yesterday) through the Ministry of Works, and tomorrow there will be some rolling through the regional corporation. Half of the road was dropped and spread this morning and the ministry will continue dropping for the other half of the road. We will take a temporary fix today,” he said.
“We had a meeting yesterday and after speaking to the Ministry of Works officials, it is not as easy as having the paving done tomorrow. After doing all they have to do internally, it may take a week or two so, based on that, we accept it until they are ready to pave,” said Mohammed.
On June 6, the main roads connecting Princes Town to Barrackpore were blocked with burning tyres and debris, while hundreds of residents joined in protesting the neglect of the roadway which they said had become impassable.
On June 7, protesters stood down after being told works were to begin by June 12.
Broken promises
But on Tuesday, scores of disgruntled villagers again blocked off sections of Rees Road and St Croix Junction while calling for the road to be fixed. They said that commitments from the ministry to begin repairs in the area had not been fulfilled.
Mohammed, who on Tuesday had called for answers from the ministry on when works were scheduled to begin, said yesterday that residents were acting in response to the delay. He said the protests had remained peaceful, and denied rumours that officials had been chased away by participants.
“We protested based on the junior minister saying that the work would start on (June) 12th. It took until the 20th and nothing happened, so we acted up again. There is a statement that workers were chased out and pelted out; that is not accurate. The police were there the entire time. There was no problem with police or ministry officials or anything like that,” he said.
Mohammed said residents were asking to be recognised despite the area and political affiliations.
“Like everyone else, we want better roads. Revenue comes out of Barrackpore every day through oil. All we are asking for is a percentage of what goes into the national treasury to come back to us,” he said.